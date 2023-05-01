Minister Singhal hands over land right certificates in Dhekiajuli  

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, April 30: Assam government’s cabinet minister cum local MLA, Dhekiajuli LAC Ashok Singhal on Saturday ceremonially handed over land right certificate (land patta) to 632 families of Belsiri area under Dhekiajuli LAC in Sonitpur in a special land patta giving programme held at Balabari LP School play-ground under BTR as a part of another chapter of land allotment certificate giving process exercised by the Assam government in association with the Sonitpur District administration to give land right to the aboriginal landless people of the northern part of the Dhekiajuli area under forest right act 2006 .

Giving away the land patta to the beneficiaries, Ashok Singhal said that the BJP-led Assam government would always remain responsible in ensuring land rights of the tribal people of the region. “It is one of the bold steps towards ensuring rights of the local indigenous people of the region.” Singhal stated.

Among others the event was graced by Deputy CEM, BTR, Gobinda Chandra Basumatary, EM, Nilut Swargiary, DC, Sonitpur Deba Kumar Mishra, Adviser, Central ABSU, Khwnkhra Swargiary, Secretary, Ananda Daimary and speaker Abil Narzary.

It needs mention here that under the same mission last year over 1300 beneficiaries of Batachipur area that now falls under BTR jurisdiction were given land patta by the Assam government.