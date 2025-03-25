32 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
type here...

Missing Electronics Shop Owner’s Body Recovered Near Umiam Bridge

However, local fishermen reported seeing Deb jump into the water, prompting authorities to launch an immediate search and rescue mission.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

SHILLONG, Mar 25: Meghalaya police have recovered the body of Pritish Deb, a local electronics shop owner, nearly 24 hours after he went missing following an apparent suicide at Umiam Bridge. The recovery was made on Monday at 1:50 PM by rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Fire and Emergency Services.

- Advertisement -

The search operation was delayed due to adverse weather conditions on Sunday, hampering rescue efforts. However, local fishermen reported seeing Deb jump into the water, prompting authorities to launch an immediate search and rescue mission.

Related Posts:

During the investigation, officials discovered Deb’s sling bag on the bridge, containing his identification documents, which helped his relatives confirm his identity. Deb was a resident of Kench’s Trace, a locality in Shillong.

A full-scale police investigation is now underway to determine the circumstances leading to the incident. While the exact cause of his death remains unknown, authorities are working to piece together the sequence of events leading up to his disappearance.

Law enforcement is also exploring possible motives or external factors that may have influenced the incident. As the investigation continues, authorities have urged anyone with relevant information to come forward to help provide a clearer understanding of the tragedy.

10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April
Health Benefits Of Coriander Leaves
Health Benefits Of Coriander Leaves
9 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes That Are Surprisingly Nutritious
9 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes That Are Surprisingly Nutritious
7 Stunning Yet Uncrowded Sunset Spots in Shillong
7 Stunning Yet Uncrowded Sunset Spots in Shillong
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Assembly Passes Bill to Regulate Religious Activities in Private Universities

The Hills Times -
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April Health Benefits Of Coriander Leaves 9 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes That Are Surprisingly Nutritious 7 Stunning Yet Uncrowded Sunset Spots in Shillong