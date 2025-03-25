Missing Electronics Shop Owner’s Body Recovered Near Umiam Bridge

HT Digital

SHILLONG, Mar 25: Meghalaya police have recovered the body of Pritish Deb, a local electronics shop owner, nearly 24 hours after he went missing following an apparent suicide at Umiam Bridge. The recovery was made on Monday at 1:50 PM by rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Fire and Emergency Services.

The search operation was delayed due to adverse weather conditions on Sunday, hampering rescue efforts. However, local fishermen reported seeing Deb jump into the water, prompting authorities to launch an immediate search and rescue mission.

During the investigation, officials discovered Deb’s sling bag on the bridge, containing his identification documents, which helped his relatives confirm his identity. Deb was a resident of Kench’s Trace, a locality in Shillong.

A full-scale police investigation is now underway to determine the circumstances leading to the incident. While the exact cause of his death remains unknown, authorities are working to piece together the sequence of events leading up to his disappearance.

Law enforcement is also exploring possible motives or external factors that may have influenced the incident. As the investigation continues, authorities have urged anyone with relevant information to come forward to help provide a clearer understanding of the tragedy.