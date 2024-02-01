18 C
Mizoram: 3 arrested with exotic birds, animals in Champhai

HT Digital,

Aizawl, Feb 1: Mizoram Police and the Champhai Forest Department, in a cooperative operation, have rescued 49 exotic animals and birds in Champhai. These creatures are believed to have been smuggled from the India-Myanmar border.

The operation, which was successful, resulted in the seizure of exotic animals and birds worth Rs 68.40 lakh in the Champhai district. The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and the Forest Department following specific information.

The animals and birds were found concealed inside iron cages and plastic baskets, being transported from the India-Myanmar border on the Aizawl side. The entire consignment of animals and birds, valued at Rs. 68,40,000, along with the accused individuals, have been handed over to the Champhai Forest Department for further legal action.

The arrested individuals are Vachonia from Tuipang Siaha district, Vanlalthlana, and Zemabawk Aizawl. The rescued animals include 10 Solomon Cockatoos, 2 Posque’s Parrots, 9 Turtles, 10 Snakes, 16 Lizards, and 2 Marmoset Monkeys.

