Exotic animals, birds rescued in Mizoram

AIZWAL, Feb 1: Assam Rifles personnel with officials of Mizoram forest department have arrested two persons for smuggling exotic bird and animal species in East Mizoram’s Champai town, the paramilitary force said in a statement on Thursday.

The incident happened near the Indo-Myanmar international border on Wednesday, it said.

The persons aged 20 and 29 years were arrested for smuggling the exotic species worth Rs 68.4 lakh, it added.

The animals and birds were hidden in iron cages and plastic baskets and were being brought to Aizawl from Zokhawthar along the Indo-Myanmar border, it said.

The rescued exotic species as well as the accused were handed over to the forest department in Champhai for further legal proceedings, it added. (PTI)

