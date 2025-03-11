Mizoram Assembly Passes Bill to Allow Locally Made Wine and Beer

AIZAWL: The Mizoram Assembly passed an amendment bill permitting the production, sale, and supply of wine and beer produced from locally grown agricultural and horticultural products. The action is a major departure from the state’s long-standing policy of liquor prohibition. The move has, however, attracted intense opposition, resulting in a walkout by opposition members.

Mizoram has been a dry state since May 2019 when the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act was enforced. The new act replaced the earlier Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition & Control) Act of 2014, which had allowed the sale of liquor shops in the state. The new amendment, brought forward by the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government of Chief Minister Lalduhoma, has the intention to offer economic gains to farmers through the processing of their agricultural yield into wine and beer.

The amendment bill states clearly that locally cultivated fruits like jackfruit, passion fruit, banana, ginger, dragon fruit, and pineapple are the only fruits that can be utilized to produce wine and beer. It, however, excludes the importation of beer and wine from any other state outside the country. The government stressed that the amendment does not eliminate the ban on hard liquor but instead makes the current law even stronger while creating economic activities for local farmers.

The bill also suggests that special permission be given to foreign and local visitors and dignitaries in order to carry liquor into Mizoram or buy it from the excise department while they are staying there. Also, it can open department stores to sell confiscated liquor, which can be distributed for medicinal use.

State Excise and Narcotics Minister Lalnginghlova Hmar, the sponsor of the bill, underscored that the amendment is also to enhance the livelihood of farmers through the empowerment to process and sell their crop. He explained that the bill does not soften the ban on alcohol but consolidates it with a ban on hard liquor and enhancing the punishments for breaches.

But opposition members, including MNF, BJP, and Congress members, vehemently opposed the amendment. They charged the government with trying to ease alcohol prohibition laws and ignoring the feelings of churches and NGOs that have been opposing liquor drinking in the state for years. The sole Congress legislator, C. Ngunlianchunga, contended that applying the provisions of the bill to Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) encroaches on their rights.

During heated debates, the opposition walked out before the bill was voted through. The government was attacked by MNF leader Lalchhandama Ralte for purportedly showing contempt for the people’s will. In rebuttal, Chief Minister Lalduhoma rejected such claims, maintaining that the government does not have any plans to legalize hard liquor but is instead offering opportunities for local farmers and controlling alcohol for dignitaries and tourists. He cited the example that even Muslim-majority nations, where alcohol is banned outright, allow exceptions for foreigners in hotels and restaurants.