M’laya govt plans to promote fruit wine industry in state

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 14: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K

Sangma on Thursday said that the Government has chart out a

plan to promote fruit wine industry in the state.

He said that a robust policy has been put in place to promote a

thriving ecosystem that links tourism, agriculture,

entrepreneurship, and job creation through the promotion of

local fruit winemakers.

Speaking at the launch of North East Wine Incubation Centre at

Mawdiangdiang in Shillong, the chief minister recalled moment

when he encountered a homemade pineapple wine with a

simple, handcrafted label on a beer bottle, which stemmed the

idea to devise strategy to promote professional wine making

and packaging.

“Despite the unimpressive packaging, the wine inside was

exceptional. This experience, combined with discussions and

observations, led to the realization that there is immense

potential in the fruit wine industry in Meghalaya,” the chief

minister added.

“This entire activity that we are trying to do, it links tourism,

agriculture, and job creation. It has the potential to unlock a

vast capacity that is lying dormant,” he added.

On comprehensive framework to promote the industry, the

chief minister informed on the importance of establishing a

proper system, policy, and support structure for local fruit

winemakers. This initiative is not only aimed at boosting the

wine industry but also at benefiting farmers, tourists, and

entrepreneurs in the state.

“I am in public life to make a positive difference in even a single

individual’s life. That is my driving force,” he said, while adding,

“The activity that we are trying to do here is going to make a

huge positive difference in people’s lives.”

He further envisioned to make Meghalaya the fruit wine capital

of the country. He expressed confidence in achieving this goal

with the collaboration of all stakeholders involved.

He hoped that the wine incubation centre will provide a

platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to test and utilize

machinery, encouraging innovation and economic growth

through wine making.

Addressing concerns about licensing and accessibility for

winemakers, he assured the public that the licensing fees would

remain nominal. He also informed that the Government is in

the process to streamline the registration process to facilitate

ease of access for local winemakers.

The inauguration of the wine incubation centre, which is first of

its kind in the entire North East, was also attended by

agriculture minister Ampareen Lyngdoh and excise minister

Kyrmen Shylla.

- Advertisement -

In September 2020, the Government of Meghalaya amended

the Meghalaya Excise Rules (Assam Excise Rules 1945) through

a notification dated September 29 2020 (No. ERTS

(E)7/2020/52), to legalise the production and sale of

homemade wines under license to provide a legal avenue for

local winemakers to carry out winemaking as a commercial

venture. This amendment was adopted with the intent of not

only creating an opportunity for wine tourism but also to

provide an impetus to the horticulture sector to undertake

cultivation and production of indigenous fruits on a commercial

scale. This move has created new opportunities for wine

makers, entrepreneurs, and farmers in the state.

The First Batch of Wine Appreciation & Wine Making

Certification Courses were held in June to July 2023 for 68

trainees and for the Second Batch of 25 trainees in August

2023. A total of 93 winemakers have been trained so far with

16 of them currently undergoing internship in the winery of Hill

Zill wines, Bordi, Maharashtra.

The courses offered guided tastings, educational workshops,

and interactive sessions with sommeliers and winemakers

making it an immersive and enriching experience for wine

enthusiasts, connoisseurs, and industry professionals looking to

enhance their knowledge, indulge their senses, and connect

with fellow wine enthusiasts.

The Wine Appreciation & Wine Making Certification Courses

have been organised by MFEC with the aim of encouraging local

winemakers to transition from the traditional art of

winemaking to modern winemaking techniques to ensure that

the quality of wine produced in the state matches nationally

and internationally recognized wine standards.

Having been actively involved in the formulation of the current

policy, the Meghalaya Farmers’ (Empowerment) Commission

(MFEC) has now taken on the yoke of responsibility to provide

an impetus not only for winemakers but also for consumers and

businesses to actively undertake the promotion and

consumption of local fruit wines and meads in the country to

ensure that Meghalaya is at the forefront of fruit wine and

mead production and refinement throughout the northeast.