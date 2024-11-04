23 C
Mizoram: Campaigning for Sinlung Hills Council polls ends

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
AIZAWL, Nov 3: Campaigning for the elections to the Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) in Mizoram ended on Sunday.

The polling for the 12-member council will be held on Tuesday.

The ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and Hmar People’s Convention (HPC) combine held a slew of rallies on Saturday to mark the conclusion of campaigning in all 12 constituencies with ministers, MLAs and senior party leaders addressing them.

Similar programmes were also held by the opposition MNF and Congress.

A total of 23,789 voters, including 11,914 women, will decide the fate of 49 candidates in the SHC polls.

Counting of votes will be undertaken as soon as voting concludes.

The government has sealed all entry points at the inter-state borders with Assam and Manipur to avoid untoward incidents and ensure peaceful polling. (PTI)

