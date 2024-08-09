Mizoram CM presents Int’l Book of Records Certificate to world’s youngest paragliding pilot

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 9: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma presented the International Book of Records certificate to Samuel Lalbiakhlua, who has been recognized as the youngest paragliding pilot in the world, the Chief Minister’s Office announced on Thursday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister’s Office stated, “Chief Minister @Lal_Duhoma handed over the International Book of Records certificate to Samuel Lalbiakhlua, the world’s youngest paragliding pilot today.”

Samuel Lalbiakhlua accomplished this remarkable achievement by finishing his professional paragliding training in March 2024.

At the moment of certification, Samuel was only 11 years, 5 months, and 3 days old, establishing a new record in the realm of paragliding.

His achievement not only showcases his exceptional talent and commitment but also establishes a new standard for aspiring aviators around the world.