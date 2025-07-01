Mizoram CM Urges Refugees to Integrate, Respect Local Laws and Traditions

HT DIGITAL

AIZAWL, JULY 1: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday appealed to refugees from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and internally displaced persons from Manipur to integrate with the local population and respect the state’s laws, customs, and religious practices. Speaking at the celebration of Remna Ni—the anniversary of the historic Mizoram Accord—in Aizawl, Lalduhoma emphasized the importance of peaceful coexistence between host communities and those seeking shelter in the state.

The Chief Minister urged the asylum seekers to refrain from staying aloof from their hosts but to participate in Mizoram’s social and cultural life. “Refugees should not keep aloof from the host society. They must mingle with the local people and live peacefully like them,” he said. He added that integration means understanding and respecting local laws, social norms, and religious values.

Emphasizing the role of Mizoram as a humanitarian one, Lalduhoma stated that the state still hosts close to 40,000 individuals who are refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh, along with those displaced due to ethnic unrest in Manipur. But he was willing to admit increasing law and order concerns. Citing recent comments made by Home Minister K. Sapdanga, Lalduhoma said more than 50% of the recent crimes in the state were reportedly perpetrated by refugees. Referring to this figure, he cautioned not to generalize or defame the entire refugee population for the deeds of a few.

The Chief Minister asked the refugees to feel a sense of belonging while here and become a part of society. “They should not form independent churches but become members of the local churches where they are staying,” he said. He also asked them to get involved with the Young Mizo Association (YMA), the state’s biggest philanthropic group, by taking part in community and social service activities.

Lalduhoma indicated that his administration is mulling the seizure of Myanmar-issued identity cards from some people who often cross the international border and break Indian laws. The move, he said, is to check repeat violations of the law by some refugees.

Reiterating Lalduhoma’s concerns, Home Minister Sapdanga had previously said that crime in the state has been increasing, and the majority of recent criminal cases have a link with outsiders taking shelter in Mizoram.

As per the state officials, over 30,000 internally displaced people and refugees are residing in Mizoram. It comprises Myanmar citizens who escaped after the Feb 2021 military coup, Bangladeshis from the Chittagong Hill Tracts who were displaced by a military campaign in 2022, and members of the Kuki community from Manipur who took shelter after ethnic conflicts with Meiteis broke out in May 2023.