31.5 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 1, 2025
type here...

Mizoram CM Urges Refugees to Integrate, Respect Local Laws and Traditions

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

AIZAWL, JULY 1: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday appealed to refugees from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and internally displaced persons from Manipur to integrate with the local population and respect the state’s laws, customs, and religious practices. Speaking at the celebration of Remna Ni—the anniversary of the historic Mizoram Accord—in Aizawl, Lalduhoma emphasized the importance of peaceful coexistence between host communities and those seeking shelter in the state.

- Advertisement -

The Chief Minister urged the asylum seekers to refrain from staying aloof from their hosts but to participate in Mizoram’s social and cultural life. “Refugees should not keep aloof from the host society. They must mingle with the local people and live peacefully like them,” he said. He added that integration means understanding and respecting local laws, social norms, and religious values.

Related Posts:

Emphasizing the role of Mizoram as a humanitarian one, Lalduhoma stated that the state still hosts close to 40,000 individuals who are refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh, along with those displaced due to ethnic unrest in Manipur. But he was willing to admit increasing law and order concerns. Citing recent comments made by Home Minister K. Sapdanga, Lalduhoma said more than 50% of the recent crimes in the state were reportedly perpetrated by refugees. Referring to this figure, he cautioned not to generalize or defame the entire refugee population for the deeds of a few.

The Chief Minister asked the refugees to feel a sense of belonging while here and become a part of society. “They should not form independent churches but become members of the local churches where they are staying,” he said. He also asked them to get involved with the Young Mizo Association (YMA), the state’s biggest philanthropic group, by taking part in community and social service activities.

Lalduhoma indicated that his administration is mulling the seizure of Myanmar-issued identity cards from some people who often cross the international border and break Indian laws. The move, he said, is to check repeat violations of the law by some refugees.

- Advertisement -

Reiterating Lalduhoma’s concerns, Home Minister Sapdanga had previously said that crime in the state has been increasing, and the majority of recent criminal cases have a link with outsiders taking shelter in Mizoram.

As per the state officials, over 30,000 internally displaced people and refugees are residing in Mizoram. It comprises Myanmar citizens who escaped after the Feb 2021 military coup, Bangladeshis from the Chittagong Hill Tracts who were displaced by a military campaign in 2022, and members of the Kuki community from Manipur who took shelter after ethnic conflicts with Meiteis broke out in May 2023.

View all stories
Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World
Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

UKNA Claims Responsibility for Deadly Ambush in Manipur’s Churachandpur District

The Hills Times -
Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall 10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife