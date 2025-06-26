28.8 C
Mizoram introduces e-office system to enhance digital governance

AIZAWL, June 25: The Mizoram government has joined other states in launching e-office system to enhance digital governance and streamline official functioning, a minister said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference here, state Information and Communication Technology (ICT) minister Dr Vanlalthlana said that e-offices have been rolled out at the state secretariat on April 18.

Initially, it was introduced as a pilot in four departments, including the school education department and PWD in the secretariat, it has now been adopted in all the 41 departments in the secretariat and the Chief Minister’s Office, he said.

After the secretariat, such offices will be introduced in directorates and district offices, he said.

According to Vanlalthlana, initiatives have been taken since January 2024 to introduce e-office system in the state.

He said the Centre’s Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances sanctioned Rs 1.99 crore under the State Collaborative Initiative scheme for opening e-offices.

At least 6,492 files have been created so far using the system, he said.

He said that it has enhanced governance as office files can now move at a faster pace and there are no more reports of missing files.

The minister said that the system has been effectively used by the chief minister, ministers, chief secretary, secretaries and senior officials as they can work outside offices through the virtual private network.

He said that the digital system will reduce the government’s expenses as it will do away with paper works.

Vanlalthlana also said that the ICT Department currently is upgrading the domains and hosting of more than 300 government websites.

He expressed regret that many government websites could not be accessed due to the transfer of websites from the existing server host Ctrl-S Data Centre to a more secure Google Virtual Private Server (VPS).

He said that 23 department websites have so far been re-activated. (PTI)

