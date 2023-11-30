Mizoram: Manisha Padhi first ever female officer appointed Aide-De-Camp

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 29: Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi of

the Indian Air Force (IAF) has become the first-ever female

officer of India to be appointed as Aide-De-Camp (ADC).

Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi was appointed as Aide-De-

Camp (ADC) by Mizoram governor Dr Hari Babu

Kambhampati on Wednesday (November 29).

Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi is a 2025-batch IAF officer.

“Her appointment is not merely a milestone; it serves as a

testament to the remarkable capabilities of women who

challenge gender norms and excel in diverse

fields,” Mizoram governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati said.

He added: “Let us celebrate this extraordinary achievement and

continue to champion women’s empowerment across all

domains.”

Earlier, Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi had served at the air

force stations in Bidar, Pune and Bhatinda.