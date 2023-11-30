Mizoram: Manisha Padhi first ever female officer appointed Aide-De-Camp

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 29: Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi of
the Indian Air Force (IAF) has become the first-ever female
officer of India to be appointed as Aide-De-Camp (ADC).
Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi was appointed as Aide-De-
Camp (ADC) by Mizoram governor Dr Hari Babu
Kambhampati on Wednesday (November 29).
Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi is a 2025-batch IAF officer.
“Her appointment is not merely a milestone; it serves as a
testament to the remarkable capabilities of women who
challenge gender norms and excel in diverse
fields,” Mizoram governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati said.
He added: “Let us celebrate this extraordinary achievement and
continue to champion women’s empowerment across all
domains.”
Earlier, Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi had served at the air
force stations in Bidar, Pune and Bhatinda.