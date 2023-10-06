Mizoram: Myanmar woman held with heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized

HT Digital,

Aizawl, Oct 6: An Assam Rifles trooper apprehended a Myanmar woman carrying heroin valued at Rs 1.04 crore in Mizoram’s Champhai district on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The operation, carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, resulted in the recovery of 149 grams of heroin.

The woman, along with the seized heroin, has been handed over to the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai for further legal action. Earlier, Mizoram Police had seized approximately 10.4 Kgs of methamphetamine, estimated to be worth around Rs. 31 crore in the international drug market, at Lengpui Airport in Aizawl.

Assam Rifles alongwith Customs Preventive Force (Mizoram) recovered 149 gms of Heroin No 4 worth Rs 1,04 Crore in general area Maulkawi (Champhai – Zokhawthar Rd) Champhai District, Mizoram and apprehends one Myanmar National on 04 Oct 2023.@PIBAizawl @HMOIndia @adgpi @ANI pic.twitter.com/fXhYtAR2eV — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) October 6, 2023

The drugs were being smuggled to Delhi from Myanmar by a woman named Lalremthangi (38), who was caught after suspicious packages were detected in her suitcase during an X-ray baggage inspection.