25.5 C
Guwahati
Saturday, June 8, 2024
type here...

Mizoram Police seizes contraband worth 68 lakh

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AIZWAL, June 7: In a series of swift operations spanning two days, Mizoram Police seized a substantial quantity of heroin and illicit liquor.

The largest haul came from Champhai police station’s random inspection at Chalbawia Junction Khankawn check gate on Thursday, where authorities intercepted a car and seized 1.9kg of heroin hidden within 156 soap cases valued at Rs 57 lakh. The vehicle’s driver, identified as Lalnunpuia (42) from Zokhawthar in Champhai district, has been arrested.

- Advertisement -

In a separate operation on Wednesday, Lunglei district special branch team seized 116 grams of heroin, valued at over Rs 3.4 lakh. One person identified as Francis Lalramthanga (42) has been arrested, police said.

In another operation, Mizoram Police seized 66 cases (1,620 cans) of beer and 23 cases (460 bottles) of Soju, with a combined value exceeding Rs 7.39 lakh, and arrested three persons in this connection. The trio, who are residents of various localities in Aizawl, face charges under the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act, 2019. (PTI)

Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try
Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try
Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June
Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June
10 hills stations in north-east India to visit
10 hills stations in north-east India to visit
10 Must-Visit Places In Kerala During Monsoons
10 Must-Visit Places In Kerala During Monsoons
8 Places You Must Visit in Darjeeling
8 Places You Must Visit in Darjeeling
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Curfew clamped in Manipur’s Jiribam after protests over killing of man

The Hills Times -
Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June 10 hills stations in north-east India to visit 10 Must-Visit Places In Kerala During Monsoons 8 Places You Must Visit in Darjeeling