Kuki-Zo Groups Renew Demand for Separate Administration After President’s Rule in Manipur

Imphal: In the wake of the imposition of President’s Rule (PR) in Manipur and suspension of the state assembly on February 13, two major Kuki-Zo organisations, the Kuki Inpi, Manipur (KIM) and the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), have reaffirmed their call for a separate administrative district in the state.

KIM’s Information and Publicity Secretary, Janghaolun Haokip, has appreciated the imposition of President’s Rule but asserted that Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s resignation on February 9 would not dilute their fundamental demand. He reiterates that only the establishment of a separate administrative state under Article 239(A) of the Indian Constitution could provide security, dignity, and self-administration for the Kuki-Zo society.

Haokip said, “President’s Rule may temporarily stabilize the political situation but will not solve the long-standing ethnic conflicts and challenges of governance in the area.” In his estimation, the Kuki-Zo people have been subject to systematic discrimination and targeted violence, and thus a separate administration is the only appropriate solution, he added.

Likewise, ITLF leader Ginza Vualzong hoped that President’s Rule might lead to a political solution in their favor. He saw this intervention as a possible step toward realizing permanent peace and self-rule for the Kuki-Zo people.

The comments were made in relation to the comments made by BJP’s North East in-charge and MP, Sambit Patra, who reiterated the party’s stance of ensuring Manipur’s territorial integrity. Patra emphasized that the BJP is still committed to restoring peace in the state and is not going to accept any proposal that jeopardizes its unity. He also cautioned that any kind of illegal infiltration into Manipur would be addressed firmly.