24 C
Guwahati
Saturday, February 15, 2025
type here...

Kuki-Zo Groups Renew Demand for Separate Administration After President’s Rule in Manipur

Janghaolun Haokip has appreciated the imposition of President's Rule but asserted that Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's resignation on February 9 would not dilute their fundamental demand.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Imphal: In the wake of the imposition of President’s Rule (PR) in Manipur and suspension of the state assembly on February 13, two major Kuki-Zo organisations, the Kuki Inpi, Manipur (KIM) and the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), have reaffirmed their call for a separate administrative district in the state.

KIM’s Information and Publicity Secretary, Janghaolun Haokip, has appreciated the imposition of President’s Rule but asserted that Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s resignation on February 9 would not dilute their fundamental demand. He reiterates that only the establishment of a separate administrative state under Article 239(A) of the Indian Constitution could provide security, dignity, and self-administration for the Kuki-Zo society.

- Advertisement -

Haokip said, “President’s Rule may temporarily stabilize the political situation but will not solve the long-standing ethnic conflicts and challenges of governance in the area.” In his estimation, the Kuki-Zo people have been subject to systematic discrimination and targeted violence, and thus a separate administration is the only appropriate solution, he added.

Related Posts:

Likewise, ITLF leader Ginza Vualzong hoped that President’s Rule might lead to a political solution in their favor. He saw this intervention as a possible step toward realizing permanent peace and self-rule for the Kuki-Zo people.

The comments were made in relation to the comments made by BJP’s North East in-charge and MP, Sambit Patra, who reiterated the party’s stance of ensuring Manipur’s territorial integrity. Patra emphasized that the BJP is still committed to restoring peace in the state and is not going to accept any proposal that jeopardizes its unity. He also cautioned that any kind of illegal infiltration into Manipur would be addressed firmly.

10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India
10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India
Places To Visit Near Guwahati: Best Weekend Gateways
Places To Visit Near Guwahati: Best Weekend Gateways
7 Offbeat Places To Visit In Darjeeling
7 Offbeat Places To Visit In Darjeeling
8 Most Beautiful Hill Stations in South India for Nature Lovers
8 Most Beautiful Hill Stations in South India for Nature Lovers
10 Most Expensive Rose In The World
10 Most Expensive Rose In The World
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Severe Cyclonic Storm Threatens Assam: Tinsukia and Other Districts on High...

The Hills Times -
10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India Places To Visit Near Guwahati: Best Weekend Gateways 7 Offbeat Places To Visit In Darjeeling 8 Most Beautiful Hill Stations in South India for Nature Lovers 10 Most Expensive Rose In The World