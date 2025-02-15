24 C
Guwahati
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Severe Cyclonic Storm Threatens Assam: Tinsukia and Other Districts on High Alert 

Tinsukia and other districts face a high risk as the storm is predicted to produce strong wind, heavy rain, and hailstorms, and is causing concern about possible damage and disruption, the RMC stated.

Guwahati: Assam is preparing for a cyclonic storm that is predicted to strike in the next few days, and the Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a high-alert warning.

As per weather analysts, the coming five days are going to be decisive as the cyclone would cause damage to property, affect transportation, and cause losses in agriculture. Roads would become unapproachable with waterlogging and uprooted trees, officials have warned, while power supply is also a likely possibility.

In view of the seriousness of the situation, people are advised to take precautionary measures and remain indoors during the height of the storm.

Disaster relief teams are kept on standby and have been positioned strategically to take care of emergency situations. The local government is keeping a watchful eye and continuously informing the public through weather reports. The public is sternly advised to comply with official instructions and suspend unnecessary travel in order to maintain their safety.

Farmers, especially, have been warned to take preventive measures to safeguard their crops since hailstorms would lead to serious agricultural losses. The storm is a serious threat to the livelihood of most people in the area, and the authorities are trying to reduce the possible economic loss.

Since Tinsukia is one of the most exposed places, people are being asked to prepare for likely power outages, roadblocks, and flooding. People are also being warned to avoid going near rivers, open fields, and thick forest areas, as the high-speed winds may cause accidents and casualties.

The meteorologists have forecast that the storm will strengthen during the next 48 hours and this is a critical window for the region.

