Mizoram polls: 7,671 people exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

AIZAWL, Nov 3: A total of 7,671 people have voted in the Mizoram assembly
elections through home voting and postal ballot facilities, an election official
said.
Out of these, 1,998 votes have been cast through home voting and 5,673 votes
were polled through postal ballots, additional chief electoral officer H Lianzela
said in a statement.
Polling for the 40-member assembly will be held on November 7, and the votes
will be counted on December 3.
Home voting facility is offered to people of 80 years and above along with
persons with disability (PwD), while the postal ballots are for the polling
personnel, other officials and people working in essential services.
Of the 11 districts, the highest home and postal voting have been recorded in
Aizawl at 1,654. It is followed by 1,114 votes in Lunglei and 1,064 votes in
Lawngtlai, the statement said.
“Data received from different districts could not be compiled properly due to
the difference in the schedule of conducting home voting and postal ballot
through facilitation centre in various districts,” Lianzela said.
He further said that the full bench of the Election Commission held a video
conference with the officials of the Mizoram government along with those
from the other four poll-bound states — Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh,
Rajasthan and Telangana — along with their 12 neighbouring states.
Mizoram has 8,52,088 voters — 4,39,026 women and 4,13,062 men. (PTI)
