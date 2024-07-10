Mizoram seeks Centre’s assistance to upgrade Zoram Medical College

AIZAWL, July 9: The Mizoram government has sought financial assistance from the Centre to upgrade Zoram Medical College (ZMC), the lone medical college in the state, an official statement said on Tuesday.

During a meeting with Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday evening, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who is now in the national capital, pointed out the importance of ZMC and requested the Centre to provide financial assistance to upgrade the lone medical college located at Falkawn about 15 km from Aizawl, the statement said.

- Advertisement -

The two leaders also discussed setting up a critical care block at the medical college and certain issues to boost the health sector in Mizoram, it said.

Nadda assured Lalduhoma of financial help at the earliest.

As regard setting up a critical care block at ZMC, Nadda said that he will look into the matter and he will inform the Mizoram chief minister about his decision at the earliest. (PTI)