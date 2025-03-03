30 C
Mizoram to Introduce Bill Regulating Private Job Placement Agencies

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

AIZAWL, Mar 3: The Mizoram government will bring in a bill to regulate private agencies that send youths overseas for jobs. The Mizoram Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Bill, 2025, will be presented in the state assembly today, March 3, by Labour, Employment, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, a government official confirmed.

The bill provides for the supervision and regulation of private placement agencies that send individuals to work outside the state, especially in a foreign country, for domestic as well as non-domestic employments.

For this purpose, private agencies have to register themselves with the state government and apply for a license prior to organizing job placements.

The necessity of such a bill came after incidents in which Mizo women were illegally trafficked to nations like Syria and the UAE for domestic work and then encountered legal issues.

The Mizoram government last year, with the help of the central government, rescued many women who were trafficked and forced into adverse working conditions in Syria and other Arab countries.

A previous version of the Mizoram Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Act was passed in 2015 during the Congress government. The law at that time only allowed placement agencies to offer employment for women as domestic helpers within India.

The new bill seeks to widen the scope of regulation to provide safer and legal employment opportunities overseas.

Apart from this bill, Minister Hmar, who also handles the Sports and Youth Services, and Excise and Narcotics portfolios, will present The Mizoram Youth Commission Bill, 2025, on Monday. He will also move amendments to the state’s ban law to permit the sale and production of locally made wine and beer.

