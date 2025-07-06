26.8 C
Guwahati
Sunday, July 6, 2025
type here...

Mizoram witnesses fresh influx of refugees fleeing gunfight between rival groups in Myanmar

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AIZAWL, July 5: A fresh influx of Myanmarese people was reported from Mizoram’s Champhai district on Saturday after a fierce gunfight broke out between two warring outfits in the neighbouring country, officials said.

Gunfights reportedly took place between two pro-democratic forces, Chin National Defence Force (CNDF) and Chinland Defence Force (CDF)-Hualngoram, at Khawmawi, forcing locals to flee to Zokhawthar village in Champhai.

- Advertisement -

Khawmawi in Myanmar and Zokhawthar in India are separated by the Tiau river.

Related Posts:

The number of people fleeing the gunfight is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

The CNDF and CDF operate in the Chin state, and cadres of the two groups belong to the same Zo ethnic tribes. The two outfits have been fighting over the last few days over control of the area, they said.

A leader of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) in Zokhawthar said the gunfight has created tension in the border village.

- Advertisement -

He said the YMA has urged both groups not to point their arms towards Zokhawthar, as bullets have hit some houses in the village.

However, no casualties have been reported so far in the border village, he said.

One person drowned in the Tiau river while fleeing to India, and YMA volunteers were searching for him, he added. (PTI)

Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon
8 Reasons Why Monsoon Is The Best Time To Visit Kerala
8 Reasons Why Monsoon Is The Best Time To Visit Kerala

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

06 July, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season 8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India 10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon 10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon 8 Reasons Why Monsoon Is The Best Time To Visit Kerala