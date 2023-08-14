Mob sets ablaze auto-rickshaw over suspicion in Manipur

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Aug 13: Mob apprehended an auto-rickshaw
driver, Muhammad Tiken from Porompat Pangal Leirak, on
allegations of transporting clothes and other items for Kuki
individuals in his auto-rickshaw, sources said.
Subsequently, the mob set fire the auto-rickshaw that was
allegedly transporting the items, which had the registration
number MN01-U5-447, along with the items that were being
carried in the vehicle. The alleged incident occurred at
Thangmeiband Sinam Leikai Chingkhong.
Sources said that Muhammad Tiken was enroute to a bus
parking area, transporting items reportedly belonging to a Kuki
woman from Imphal when he was halted by Meitei individuals.
After interrogating Muhammad Tiken, the mob reportedly
decided to burn the vehicle and its contents. The setting of the
auto rickshaw was reportedly taken in consultation with FM
Manohar Ali, who holds the position of president of the All
Manipur Meetei Pangal Club Organisation.
HT Bureau