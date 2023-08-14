Mob sets ablaze auto-rickshaw over suspicion in Manipur

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 13: Mob apprehended an auto-rickshaw

driver, Muhammad Tiken from Porompat Pangal Leirak, on

allegations of transporting clothes and other items for Kuki

individuals in his auto-rickshaw, sources said.

Subsequently, the mob set fire the auto-rickshaw that was

allegedly transporting the items, which had the registration

number MN01-U5-447, along with the items that were being

carried in the vehicle. The alleged incident occurred at

Thangmeiband Sinam Leikai Chingkhong.

Sources said that Muhammad Tiken was enroute to a bus

parking area, transporting items reportedly belonging to a Kuki

woman from Imphal when he was halted by Meitei individuals.

After interrogating Muhammad Tiken, the mob reportedly

decided to burn the vehicle and its contents. The setting of the

auto rickshaw was reportedly taken in consultation with FM

Manohar Ali, who holds the position of president of the All

Manipur Meetei Pangal Club Organisation.