MoU for grand finale of Femina Miss India 2023 in Manipur

Imphal, Nov 17(NNN): A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the department of tourism, government of Manipur and the Times group to officiate the partnership to host the grand finale of Femina Miss India 2023 in Manipur.

The MoU was signed by director of tourism, W. Ibohal Singh on behalf of Manipur government and by chief operating officer, Miss India organization, Rohit Gopakumar on the Times group’s behalf in presence of Manipur CM N. Biren Singh and managing director, The Times of India, Vineet Jain.

Speaking on the occasion, CM N. Biren Singh expressed happiness to be part of signing of MoU to host the grand finale of the 59th edition of Femina Miss India 2023 in Manipur in April 2023. He continued that the main purpose of the partnership is to celebrate the diverse and inclusive Indian culture and to inspire and empower local youth by welcoming the best of India’s talent to the State. The state can also showcase the rich cultural heritage of Manipur, of which its people are proud, he added.

Stating that the prestigious event would be held for the first time in Northeast India, he stated that hosting such an event reflects the growing interest of investors in the northeast, especially in Manipur. It also shows the growing confidence in the security scenario and opportunity for investment in the State, he continued. The CM expressed hopefulness that the tourist footfall will recover to the pre covid pandemic level soon, with the upcoming Manipur Sangai Festival to be held from November 21 to 30, 2022.

Biren then mentioned that PM Narendra Modi had been urging people of the country to visit the Northeastern states adding that the state had also been trying to attract domestic travelers in the last few years. He also informed the gathering that Manipur has over 34 recognized tribes and the state offers most interesting customs, traditions which are reflected in the state’s varied cultural practices, clothing, cuisine and interesting crafts. He further expressed the scenic beauty of different places of tourist attractions in the State which couldn’t be found in other parts of the world.

The CM also expressed his belief that the state would be able to attract business from different parts of India and the world by introducing its varied tourism attraction and product, through the Femina Miss India 2023 event. He thanked the organizers of the event for considering Manipur as the host State for the event. He also expressed his hopefulness that the event would be a new chapter for tourism businesses in the State.

Managing director, The Times of India, Vineet Jain thanked the CM for the historic partnership to host the prestigious Miss India 2023 grand finale in Imphal. He continued that Manipur is blessed with a history of over 2500 years and added that the Times Group was privileged to host the event in the State. He expressed that Manipur is one of the leading states in terms of gender equality and women empowerment and added that the State had given the country a powerhouse of women in sports.

He continued that the grand finale of the 59th Edition of Femina Miss India would be a historic event as this would be the first time to be held in Northeast India. He maintained that through the partnership, the endeavor of the Miss India organization is to capture the essence of the State as the backdrop to the finale. The association would complement the objective of inclusivity and diversity and Manipur’s objective of reaching out to the Nation as a destination of culture and beauty, he added.