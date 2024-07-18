Arunachal Pradesh Poised to Host 60th Femina Miss India Grand Finale

HT Digital

July 18, Thursday: Arunachal Pradesh is on the brink of making history as it prepares to host the 60th year celebrations of the Femina Miss India Grand Finale. This prestigious event, which showcases the country’s most talented and beautiful young women, is set to be a landmark occasion for the state.

In a recent tweet, Prema Khandu shared the exciting news: “We’ve had productive discussions with the Miss India Organization and are confident in our improved infrastructure to organize this prestigious event. We eagerly look forward to the possibilities!”

The discussions with the Miss India Organization have been fruitful, with both parties expressing optimism about the state’s readiness to host the grand finale. The event would not only bring national attention to Arunachal Pradesh but also highlight its cultural richness and hospitality.

With upgraded infrastructure and a commitment to excellence, Arunachal Pradesh is set to provide a spectacular backdrop for the 60th Femina Miss India Grand Finale. The state eagerly anticipates the potential to make this historic event a reality, showcasing its growth and development on a grand stage.