MoU signed to enhance milk production: Manipur CM

IMPHAL, Jan 31: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said an MoU has been signed to formalise the transfer of the Manipur Milk Producers’ Co-operative Union Ltd to the National Dairy Development Board.

Singh said it marks a significant step toward strengthening the dairy industry and enhancing milk production in the state.

“Delighted to sign a Tripartite MoU at my Secretariat, formalising the transfer of Manipur Milk Producers’ Co-operative Union Ltd to the National Dairy Development Board, Government of India,” the CM said in a post on X.

“This MoU paves the way for a systematic reorganisation of dairy co-operative societies, enabling professional management and structural reforms in the Manipur Milk Union. It marks a significant step toward strengthening the dairy industry and enhancing milk production in the state,” he added. (PTI)