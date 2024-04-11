MPCC demands whitepaper on accusation of video circulation

IMPHAL, April 10: Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) recently demanded a whitepaper on the accusation that the Congress circulated the video of parading two Kuki women naked by a mob during the initial stage of the ethnic violence in the state last year.

In a recent election rally of the BJP candidate in the Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency, chief minister Biren Singh, who also holds the Home portfolio, accused the Congress of circulating the video to tarnish Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image.

- Advertisement -

Biren further alleged that the video was strategically circulated just before the parliamentary session last June.

Strongly reacting to this allegation, MPCC president K Meghachandra today demanded that the chief minister must produce a whitepaper regarding the viral video.

“It is very unfortunate that the chief minister brought up the issue once again to use as election propaganda for the BJP,” the MPCC president said.

Meghachandra further said that being in-charge of the Home department which the intelligence wing is also a part of, the chief minister must put the detailed report of the viral video in the public domain.

- Advertisement -

“It will not be wise on the part of the chief minister and the BJP to use the shocking incident as election propaganda without placing the detailed government report on the matter,” the Congress leader also said. (NNN)