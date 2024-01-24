MSME organizes awareness on PM Vishwakarma Yojana

HT Correspondent

WILLIAMNAGAR, Jan 23: The Union ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in collaboration with MSME-Development and Facilitation Office (DFO), Tura and District Commerce and Industries Centre (DCIC) of East Garo Hills organized a seminar-cum-awareness programme on ‘PM Vishwakarma Yojana’ for the artisans at District Rural Development Agency Hall at Williamnagar on Tuesday.

East Garo Hills deputy commissioner, Vibhor Aggarwal in his speech said that 77 lakh artisans all over India has registered themselves under the scheme and highlighted the benefits of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana through the DCIC.

Director of MSME, Vinamra Mishra in his keynote address said that the PM Vishwakarma scheme was launched on 17 September last year by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to provide end-to-end support to artisans and crafts people, who work with their hands and tools. He also said that the scheme covers carpenters, blacksmith, goldsmiths, potters, barbers, tailors, sculptors, etc.

The scheme envisages provisioning of recognition, skill upgradation, toolkit incentive, credit support, incentive for digital transaction and marketing support.

East Garo Hills project director, Albert G Momin while speaking at the seminar, urged the artisans of the region, especially the youths to come forward and grab the opportunities being provided under the scheme.