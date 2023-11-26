17 C
District Prabhari Officer visits East Garo Hills

HT Correspondent
WILLIAMNAGAR, Nov 25: The District Prabhari Officer of VBSY
for East Garo Hills and the director of MSME, Vinamra Mishra,
accompanied by the deputy commissioner of East Garo Hills,
Vibhor Aggarwal, visited Bijasik Chisim A.pal and Koksi
Rongkong villages under Songsak C&amp;amp;RD Block to raise
awareness on Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat recently.
Speaking at function at Bijaksik Chisim A.pal, Vinamra Mishra,
highlighted the schemes and benefits being provided to the
villagers under the Viksit Bharat. He also said the govt of India
and the govt of Meghalaya have brought schemes and
programs for the welfare of the people.
Highlighting the schemes under the Viksit Bharat, the deputy
commissioner of the district, Vibhor Aggarwal, urged the
villagers to get themselves enrolled to avail the benefits being
provided to them by the Central and state governments.

