Sunday, November 13, 2022
Mukul Sangma urges people of Meghalaya to uphold cultural heritage

By The Hills Times
Shillong, Nov 12 (NNN): Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma on Friday urged the people of Meghalaya to uphold their cultural heritage.

Addressing as chief guest at the Wangala festival held at Chibagre, West Garo Hills, Mukul, who is also AITC leader said, “We can showcase our heritage to the whole world by preserving our traditional culture. Our culture is our pride, it is our way of life. Therefore, let the Khasis, Jaintias and Garos work together to preserve our festivals and traditional rituals, and showcase our livelihood and culture to the world.”

On the second day of the three-day-long festivities, at Chibragre, AITC MLA Zenith Sangma, MDC Sadhiarani M Sangma and other party leaders were also present.

