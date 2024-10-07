HSPDP bats for combined 80% reservation for Khasis, Jaintias and Garos

SHILLONG, Oct 6: The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) has stressed the need for a combined 80% job reservation among the three tribes – Khasi, Jaintia and Garo to bring healthy competition and efficiency based on merit.

After submitting suggestions of the party to the Expert Committee on the State Reservation Policy, HSPDP president KP Pangniang said, “We have stressed the need to review the reservation policy dated Shillong January 12, 1972 for overall growth in terms of employment taking into account the different categories of the society.”

“The party is of the opinion of combining the 40 per cent + 40 per cent total of 80 per cent for Khasi-Jaintia and Garo so as to bring the healthy competition and efficiency in order of merit amongst the members of the Scheduled Tribes of the state – the Khasis-Jaintias and Garos, which will also prevent deprivation or discrimination on ethnic identity,” he said.

Pangniang said that with reference to the Office Memorandum dated December 18, 1972…subject to reservation of vacancies at the district level post, the party has suggested that 90 per cent preference should be given to local candidates of any particular district of Meghalaya, keeping in mind that recruitment in Khasi, Jaintia Hills district should only meant for these two tribes i,e the Khasis, Jaintias, whereas recruitments in Garo Hills district should only be meant for the Garos.

He said the party has also suggested the need to do away with the process of carried forward while referring to Para 2 of the Resolution which states that “if there is a deficiency in the number of Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes shall be carried forward to the next recruitment year and made good in the recruitment of that year or not more than one year”.

Further, Pangniang said, “Since the inception of the state of Meghalaya, the state reservation policy dated January 12, 1972, percentage has also been implemented for allocation of seats in different field of academics career for the Khasis, Jaintias and Garos without proper section or clause which is not clearly indicated in the reservation policy. Hence, the party feels it is the need of the hour to relook into the matter.”

Meanwhile, the HSPDP has urged the government to ensure reviewing of the state reservation policy does not disturb the peace and tranquillity in the state.

“Since the subject is complex and fragile, the government should tread carefully and take serious measures so that the issue does not disturb the peace and tranquillity within the society and the state as a whole. Despite the few suggestions stated above, the party is looking forward to a positive outcome from the recommendation of the committee constituted by the government of Meghalaya,” Pangniang stated further. (NNN)