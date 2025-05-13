27.8 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
MY Bharat urges Tripura youth to join Civil Defence as volunteers

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, May 12: In a significant move to strengthen community-based emergency response mechanisms, MY Bharat—an autonomous body of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India—has urged the young citizens of Tripura to enrol as Civil Defence Volunteers.

In a press release Bimal Patrick Shah, State Director, My Bharat, Tripura, said that this outreach is aimed at mobilising the youth to take up pivotal roles in times of crisis, such as natural disasters, accidents, and other emergencies.

“The initiative seeks to build a robust cadre of trained and responsive volunteers who can assist the civil administration across various domains including rescue and evacuation, first aid, traffic management, crowd control, public safety, and rehabilitation efforts. In light of emerging security concerns and the growing frequency of disasters, MY Bharat emphasised the need for a resilient civilian force that can act swiftly and effectively at the grassroots level. The Civil Defence Volunteer programme not only instils a sense of civic duty but also equips youth with vital life-saving skills and hands-on training”, he said in a press release.

He further informed that MY Bharat has called upon its vast network of youth volunteers and enthusiastic young citizens across the country to register through its official portal: https://mybharat.gov.in. Both existing volunteers and new entrants are encouraged to join this national cause.

“This is a clarion call to the youth of India to stand up for the nation. Join hands with MY Bharat and become the force that protects and serves during times of need,” statement reads.

The campaign aligns with the broader vision of youth empowerment and nation-building, reinforcing the role of young Indians as proactive agents of change and resilience in society.

