Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Nagaland: 2 youths kidnapped by Myanmar-based militants rescued

KOHIMA, Dec 18: Two young persons kidnapped by militants of Myanmar-based NSCN-K (Ang Mai) were rescued from a forest in Nagaland’s Mon district after a gunfight, a defence statement said.

A group of armed cadres of the militant outfit had kidnapped them on Friday night from Yannyu village in the district, it said.

A joint search operation was launched by the Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police after the incident was reported. During the searches, the forces intercepted the militants in a forest near Wetting village.

After a brief gunfight on Sunday, the militants fled, leaving behind the two kidnapped persons and also a huge quantity of arms and ammunition, including an M-16 rifle and three pistols, the statement said.

A civilian guide was also apprehended in the operation, it added. (PTI)

