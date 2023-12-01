NSCN-IM claims joining of new cadres to the outfit

DIMAPUR, Nov 30: The NSCN-IM claimed on Thursday

that many cadres and leaders from different Naga outfits

or “Naga national workers” have joined the former.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, the NSCN-IM

mentioned the names of cadres and the outfits they

ditched to join the NSCN-IM.

Khampei Opeiham, Kilonser (minister) from NSCN-K and

eleven others have joined the NSCN-IM, according to the

statement. The NSCN-IM also said 20 other cadres also

joined the former. They are Shikaho Katty in the rank

of khapur from NSCN-U, Vihuto Achumi (Sergeant) of

NPGN-NNC-NA, Awoka Awomi (in the rank of Razou

Peyu) of NSCN-R, Hushika Kiba, (in the rank of Leacy) of

NSCN-K, Y.Aboto Awomi, (deputy kilonser) of NSCN-U,

Xuwoto Awomi (Leacy) of FGN, Lieutenant Obed Awomi

of NSCN-K, Corporal Khekivi of NSCN-U, Hotokhu Zhimo

(Razou Peyu) of NSCN-K, Pulovi Yeptho (Razou Peyu) of

NSCN-K, Tohoshe Awomi (Razou Peyu) of NSCN-K, Ambo

Yeptho, (Razou Peyu) of NSCN-U, Vinoka Ayemi (Leacy)

of NPGN/NNC), Nikuto Yepthomi (Razou Peyu) of NSCN-

U, Tokaho Ayemi (Tatar) of UNPG/NNC, Mughaka

K.Achumi (Leacy) of NSCN-U, Niuto Aye (Leacy) of NSCN-

U, Langngam A (Leacy) of NSCN-K(YA), Lempha (Tatar-

CCM) of NSCN-K(YA) and Alem Konyak. (NNN)