Nagaland and Assam Leaders Hold Talks on Border Dispute

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 24: A high-level meeting was held between Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton and Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, along with senior officials from both states, to deliberate on sensitive border issues. The discussion highlighted the importance of resolving disputes through mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

Both sides agreed to maintain the status quo in the disputed areas until the Supreme Court delivers its verdict. They also welcomed the joint eviction drives carried out so far, noting that these efforts have benefited communities on both sides of the border. Patton called on both states to avoid unilateral actions and emphasized that all activities in the Disputed Area Belt (DAB) must be undertaken jointly, with careful attention to the livelihood concerns of local farmers.

Underscoring the centuries-old ties between the Ahoms and the Nagas, Patton said the two communities have a long history of peaceful coexistence. He also congratulated Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for steps taken to curb illegal settlements and urged both states to refrain from planting crops or constructing pillars at eviction sites.

