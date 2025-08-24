27.7 C
Guwahati
Sunday, August 24, 2025
type here...

Assam Rifles, Manipur Police Neutralise Unexploded Bomb in Kakching

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
Bomb, sticks of dynamite with timer on the ceramic surface.3D render illustration.
HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 24: A high-level dialogue was organized between Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton and Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, with top officials of both states, to discuss sensitive border issues. The meeting underscored the need to resolve conflicts through mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

The two sides agreed to preserve the status quo in the controversial regions until the Supreme Court comes with its judgment. They also appreciated the joint eviction drives conducted so far, observing that the efforts have been advantageous to communities on either side of the border. Patton urged both states to eschew unilateral measures and stressed that all activities in the Disputed Area Belt (DAB) have to be undertaken collaboratively, paying close attention to the livelihood interests of local farmers.

Highlighting the long-standing relationship between the Ahoms and the Nagas, Patton explained that the two communities have remained peaceful over the centuries. He also congratulated Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for what he termed as efforts to stem illegal settlements and called on both states to avoid planting crops or building pillars at eviction locations.

The summit was viewed as a move towards ensuring peace and stability in the region while waiting for the final determination of the border conflict.

Nagaland and Assam Leaders Hold Talks on Border Dispute

The Hills Times -
