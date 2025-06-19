25.3 C
Nagaland CM urges education reform to equip youth with skills and global competence

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
KOHIMA, JUNE 18: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio said today that “we must re-orient our education system not only to promote academic excellence but also equip our students with life skills, critical thinking, adaptability, and creativity to enable them to become competent, productive, and responsible global citizens”.

He was speaking at the Chief Minister’s Meritorious Students Fellowship event for the top 50 students in the HSLC Examination 2025, conducted by the Nagaland Board of School education held at the State Banquet Hall Chief Minister’s Residential Complex in Kohima.

Rio advised the students to be prepared to face tougher challenges and urged them to instil a strong sense of discipline and cultivate sound moral values that will guide throughout their life. Perseverance and determination are keys to achieving your goals, he added.

Rio noted that, while “we are producing a growing number of educated youths, many are still unemployable”. He added that the government sector has reached saturation point and cannot absorb all the educated unemployed therefore, “this calls for a shift in our mindset and priorities to adapt to the changing landscape”.

He also mentioned that as top achievers, they hold the potential to be competent not just at the state or national level, but globally and urged them to remain focused, committed, and industrious. He also encouraged the students to consider entrepreneurship as a viable and rewarding career path as entrepreneurial skills are essential for the youth. To address the challenges of unemployment, education integrated with skill development is the need of the hour, Rio also said. He stated that the Government of India has launched various initiatives under its mission to skill the youth and mentioned that the Department of School Education in Nagaland has introduced 9 skill/vocational subjects at the secondary level and 8 at the higher secondary level and encouraged our Naga boys and girls to make full use of these opportunities. (NNN)

