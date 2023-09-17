Nagaland DGP’s stern warning to state cops

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Sept 16: Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma has issued

final a warning to the state cops who are indulged in alcohol

and substance use and keeping unauthorised arms and

ammunition.

In a video message on Friday, Sharma said stern disciplinary

action, including dismissal from service, will be initiated

against those who are involved in these activities. He said this

be taken as the final warning.

He said he had been warning the cops against alcohol and

substance use for the last seven months.

Sharma asked them to reform themselves or face serious

consequences if caught. He also asked their families to

understand this.

Stating that the state police have prepared a list of suspects

in the first phase, he said the unit commanders have been

asked to issue notice to them to go to rehab centres within

one week at their own expense.

“If they go for treatment, they will be considered sick, and if

they do not do so they will be considered criminals,” he said.

Sharma asked them to avail this last chance taking into

account their own and their family’s welfare.

The state police chief asked the policemen who are still

keeping any unauthorised ammunition with them to hand

them over to their unit commanders by September 20.

He assured them that they would be forgiven one last time

even if this was a crime or an office, or else no mercy would

be shown if anyone is arrested with unauthorised

ammunition or weapon.

Referring to the three cases of ammunition loss of the police

department in the last three months, Sharma cautioned that

if ammunition or weapons are found to be lost or stolen

during annual classification firing, anyone involved in this act

will not be spared and there will be no mercy.

He added not only the people involved in the classification

firing but also the supervisers be they ABSIs, ABIs or deputy

commandants, commanders or unit commanders will bear

responsibility for this.

The DGP specifically asked the unit commanders to ensure

physical stocktaking of arms and ammunition when they take

charge of their units for their own safety. It will be the

incumbent’s responsibility if any wrongdoing is detected, he

added.