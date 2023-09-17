Nagaland DGP’s stern warning to state cops

HT Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Sept 16: Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma has issued
final a warning to the state cops who are indulged in alcohol
and substance use and keeping unauthorised arms and
ammunition.
In a video message on Friday, Sharma said stern disciplinary
action, including dismissal from service, will be initiated
against those who are involved in these activities. He said this
be taken as the final warning.
He said he had been warning the cops against alcohol and
substance use for the last seven months.
Sharma asked them to reform themselves or face serious
consequences if caught. He also asked their families to
understand this.
Stating that the state police have prepared a list of suspects
in the first phase, he said the unit commanders have been
asked to issue notice to them to go to rehab centres within
one week at their own expense.
“If they go for treatment, they will be considered sick, and if
they do not do so they will be considered criminals,” he said.
Sharma asked them to avail this last chance taking into
account their own and their family’s welfare.
The state police chief asked the policemen who are still
keeping any unauthorised ammunition with them to hand
them over to their unit commanders by September 20.
He assured them that they would be forgiven one last time
even if this was a crime or an office, or else no mercy would
be shown if anyone is arrested with unauthorised
ammunition or weapon.
Referring to the three cases of ammunition loss of the police
department in the last three months, Sharma cautioned that
if ammunition or weapons are found to be lost or stolen
during annual classification firing, anyone involved in this act
will not be spared and there will be no mercy.
He added not only the people involved in the classification
firing but also the supervisers be they ABSIs, ABIs or deputy
commandants, commanders or unit commanders will bear
responsibility for this.
The DGP specifically asked the unit commanders to ensure
physical stocktaking of arms and ammunition when they take
charge of their units for their own safety. It will be the
incumbent’s responsibility if any wrongdoing is detected, he
added.