Nagaland: ENPO calls for emergency CEC meeting on April 23

GUWAHATI, April 22: After successfully abstention from the Lok Sabha polls on April 19, the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organization (ENPO) has called for an emergency Central Executive Council meeting to be held on Tuesday (April 23).

The meeting will take place at CKS Hall, Tuensang Headquarters from 10 am on Tuesday.

According to information the ENPO has directed the following members to be present in the meeting without failure.

Tribal President and General Secretary along with respective CEC members

Frontal Organization President and General Secretary along with office bearers and at least three representatives from federating units.

Executive Secretary and Respective Eastern Baptism Association

Talk Team

ENPO Advisors.

Earlier, responding to the showcase notice issued by the office of the Nagaland chief electoral officer (CEO), the ENPO had clarified that the primary objective of the public notice announcing the shutdown was to mitigate potential disturbances in the Eastern Nagaland region and deter anti-social elements from inciting law and order issues.

The ENPO clarified that the shutdown was voluntary, with no coercion or enforcement involved, as the organisation lacks mechanisms to enforce its resolutions or orders.