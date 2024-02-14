Nagaland facing acute power shortage

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Feb 13: The Nagaland power department on Tuesday said the power shortage in the state has reached an alarming stage as the hydro generating stations in the northeastern region are not able to generate to their full potential.

It said several thermal power stations in the region have also shut down for maintenance, adding to the acute power shortage. The state at present is dependent on import of 90 per cent of its power supply.

The department said power shortages are a perennial problem in the Northeast during the lean seasons every year as the region is largely dependent upon hydropower. It also added that the shortages are much more acute this year.

“The shutdown of a major thermal power station for maintenance has worsened the power availability situation,” it said.

The department said though availability and supply of power has been increasing every year, the rate of increase in demand has been much more.

It cited that the peak demand of the state during the 1990s was only about 60MW, but today the peak demand has increased by 300 per cent to 180MW. It said the availability is about 100MW only during the peak hours, adding that the cost of power purchase is also increasing year by year.

The department urged all consumers to not only judiciously use electricity, but also diligently cooperate with it for prompt payments of their monthly electricity bills. It also said it has been requesting all village councils through the district administration to help and assist it in clearing all vegetation such as trees and bamboo near power transmission and distribution lines, as maximum interruptions are caused by such vegetation.

The department appealed that no organisation should disrupt power installations, as it would only lead to more power instability.

For a long-term solution, the department said it is in the process of initiating several hydropower generation projects within the state, including new transmission and distribution lines and sub-stations for better power service.

Seeking cooperation in the interest of the people, officials of the power department said that keeping in mind the ongoing HSLC and HSSLC exams all measures are being taken to improve the power stability and ensure stable supply.