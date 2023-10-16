Nagaland flower growers to participate in comprehensive workshop

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 15: The Council of Scientific and Industrial

Research (CSIR), North East Institute of Science and

Technology (NEIST), Jorhat has extended invitation to Flower

Growers of Nagaland to participate in comprehensive

workshop aimed to explore various opportunities within the

flourishing world of floriculture.

A press release by Investment & Development Authority

Nagaland said that CSIR NEIST visited flower grower’s society

at Kohima on 11th of this month to understand the Bloom

Bazaar and the opportunities that are created by the Bloom

Bazaar.

CSIR team shared valuable insights with local flower growers

and discussed the immense potential of converting flowers

into perfumes and transforming waste from cut-flowers or

decaying plants into nutrient-rich manure. It said, CSIR team

emphasised that multiple institutes, companies, and private

stakeholders are actively seeking potential collaborations

with Nagaland Flower Growers Society. It further said that a

Yellow-Chain entrepreneur from the Kiphire district has

expressed his enthusiasm about the opportunities presented

by Bloom Bazaar.