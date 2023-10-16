23 C
Guwahati
Monday, October 16, 2023
type here...

Nagaland flower growers to participate in comprehensive workshop

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Oct 15: The Council of Scientific and Industrial
Research (CSIR), North East Institute of Science and
Technology (NEIST), Jorhat has extended invitation to Flower
Growers of Nagaland to participate in comprehensive
workshop aimed to explore various opportunities within the
flourishing world of floriculture.
A press release by Investment &amp; Development Authority
Nagaland said that CSIR NEIST visited flower grower’s society
at Kohima on 11th of this month to understand the Bloom

Bazaar and the opportunities that are created by the Bloom
Bazaar.
CSIR team shared valuable insights with local flower growers
and discussed the immense potential of converting flowers
into perfumes and transforming waste from cut-flowers or
decaying plants into nutrient-rich manure. It said, CSIR team
emphasised that multiple institutes, companies, and private
stakeholders are actively seeking potential collaborations
with Nagaland Flower Growers Society. It further said that a
Yellow-Chain entrepreneur from the Kiphire district has
expressed his enthusiasm about the opportunities presented
by Bloom Bazaar.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Light rain over isolated places over NE

The Hills Times - 0