Nagaland flower growers to participate in comprehensive workshop

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Oct 15: The Council of Scientific and Industrial
Research (CSIR), North East Institute of Science and
Technology (NEIST), Jorhat has extended invitation to Flower
Growers of Nagaland to participate in comprehensive
workshop aimed to explore various opportunities within the
flourishing world of floriculture.
A press release by Investment & Development Authority
Nagaland said that CSIR NEIST visited flower grower’s society
at Kohima on 11th of this month to understand the Bloom
Bazaar and the opportunities that are created by the Bloom
Bazaar.
CSIR team shared valuable insights with local flower growers
and discussed the immense potential of converting flowers
into perfumes and transforming waste from cut-flowers or
decaying plants into nutrient-rich manure. It said, CSIR team
emphasised that multiple institutes, companies, and private
stakeholders are actively seeking potential collaborations
with Nagaland Flower Growers Society. It further said that a
Yellow-Chain entrepreneur from the Kiphire district has
expressed his enthusiasm about the opportunities presented
by Bloom Bazaar.