Stakeholder workshop to explore floriculture in M’laya

SHILLONG, Nov 2: The government of Meghalaya has taken a

significant stride in harnessing the region’s flourishing

floriculture industry by hosting a two-day “Stakeholder

consultation workshop on Unlocking opportunities in

Meghalaya” with a focus on floriculture.

The event was held at the Courtyard by Marriott recently

aimed at fostering comprehensive dialogue and idea

exchange within the sector.

The workshop was graced by Dr M Ampareen Lyngdoh,

minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare as the chief

guest, Isawanda Laloo IAS, secretary of the department of

agriculture and farmers welfare, government of Meghalaya,

as the guest of honour, S Kharsati director of agriculture, D

Sohtun director of horticulture, Hub managers from different

parts of the state and Scientists, specialist researchers, as

well as companies and associations.

Lyngdoh in her speech, stated, “In our pursuit of fostering

prosperity and opportunities, the Government of Meghalaya,

under our chief minister’s guidance, has launched 14 Horti-

hubs to promote floriculture and create employment beyond

the public sector. We’re witnessing promising initiatives by

farmer producer groups in Umsning and recognizing the

potential in our rich biodiversity. Initiatives like the

Floriculture Development Scheme and the Prime Scheme

bolsters commercial floriculture and market-driven

enterprises, benefiting both men and women. We’re actively

seeking funding and exploring the synergy between tourism

and floriculture, shaping a brighter future for Meghalaya”.

The minister was confident of the motivation that these

workshops give to the farmers to ensure that their products

meet national and international standards and emphasized

that floriculture is an inclusive field where both genders can

thrive.

Isawanda Laloo, secretary, department of agriculture and

farmers welfare, stated the significance of the workshops

and added, “When we look at the data in the country, we

find that India contributes to only 0.6 per cent of the global

floriculture market which is a minuscule number and India

and the state of Meghalaya has, therefore an immense

potential to contribute to increasing the supply of flowers

not only regionally, nationally, but also to the international

market.

The horticulture department owns and manages up to 14

Horti hubs. They are distributed to each of the Khasi Jaintia

regions. These horti hubs also facilitate the flower growers

and the service providers in collecting, trading, and

packaging, and finally to send off the flowers to the

respective market destination.”

The workshop commenced with a presentation on the

current state of floriculture in Meghalaya by the department

of agriculture & farmers’ welfare, setting the stage for the

day’s discussions.

Brainstorming sessions addressed various facets of

floriculture, from production techniques to market potential.

Participants from across the country attended the

programme, entrepreneurs, experts, florists actively shared

- Advertisement -

their insights and expertise, identifying critical areas for

growth.

Interactive sessions involving Hub managers, lead farmers,

and florists offered practical experiences, challenges, and

innovative solutions within the floriculture sector. The

workshop concluded by outlining a strategic roadmap for

unlocking the potential of Meghalaya’s floriculture industry,

incorporating ideas and discussions.

The timing for the initiative was propitious, as the floriculture

sector in Meghalaya is witnessing a surge in commercial

potential, driven by the availability of improved planting

materials, technical inputs, and a growing market demand.

Overall, the ‘Unlocking the Potential of the Floriculture

Sector in Meghalaya’ workshop marked a significant step

toward realizing the region’s ambition of becoming a

Northeastern hub for floriculture. (NNN)