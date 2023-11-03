Stakeholder workshop to explore floriculture in M’laya

SHILLONG, Nov 2: The government of Meghalaya has taken a
significant stride in harnessing the region’s flourishing
floriculture industry by hosting a two-day “Stakeholder
consultation workshop on Unlocking opportunities in
Meghalaya” with a focus on floriculture.
The event was held at the Courtyard by Marriott recently
aimed at fostering comprehensive dialogue and idea
exchange within the sector.
The workshop was graced by Dr M Ampareen Lyngdoh,
minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare as the chief
guest, Isawanda Laloo IAS, secretary of the department of
agriculture and farmers welfare, government of Meghalaya,
as the guest of honour, S Kharsati director of agriculture, D
Sohtun director of horticulture, Hub managers from different
parts of the state and Scientists, specialist researchers, as
well as companies and associations.
Lyngdoh in her speech, stated, “In our pursuit of fostering
prosperity and opportunities, the Government of Meghalaya,
under our chief minister’s guidance, has launched 14 Horti-
hubs to promote floriculture and create employment beyond
the public sector. We’re witnessing promising initiatives by
farmer producer groups in Umsning and recognizing the
potential in our rich biodiversity. Initiatives like the
Floriculture Development Scheme and the Prime Scheme
bolsters commercial floriculture and market-driven
enterprises, benefiting both men and women. We’re actively
seeking funding and exploring the synergy between tourism
and floriculture, shaping a brighter future for Meghalaya”.
The minister was confident of the motivation that these
workshops give to the farmers to ensure that their products
meet national and international standards and emphasized
that floriculture is an inclusive field where both genders can
thrive.
Isawanda Laloo, secretary, department of agriculture and
farmers welfare, stated the significance of the workshops
and added, “When we look at the data in the country, we
find that India contributes to only 0.6 per cent of the global
floriculture market which is a minuscule number and India
and the state of Meghalaya has, therefore an immense
potential to contribute to increasing the supply of flowers
not only regionally, nationally, but also to the international
market.
The horticulture department owns and manages up to 14
Horti hubs. They are distributed to each of the Khasi Jaintia
regions. These horti hubs also facilitate the flower growers
and the service providers in collecting, trading, and
packaging, and finally to send off the flowers to the
respective market destination.”
The workshop commenced with a presentation on the
current state of floriculture in Meghalaya by the department
of agriculture & farmers’ welfare, setting the stage for the
day’s discussions.
Brainstorming sessions addressed various facets of
floriculture, from production techniques to market potential.
Participants from across the country attended the
programme, entrepreneurs, experts, florists actively shared
their insights and expertise, identifying critical areas for
growth.
Interactive sessions involving Hub managers, lead farmers,
and florists offered practical experiences, challenges, and
innovative solutions within the floriculture sector. The
workshop concluded by outlining a strategic roadmap for
unlocking the potential of Meghalaya’s floriculture industry,
incorporating ideas and discussions.
The timing for the initiative was propitious, as the floriculture
sector in Meghalaya is witnessing a surge in commercial
potential, driven by the availability of improved planting
materials, technical inputs, and a growing market demand.
Overall, the ‘Unlocking the Potential of the Floriculture
Sector in Meghalaya’ workshop marked a significant step
toward realizing the region’s ambition of becoming a
Northeastern hub for floriculture. (NNN)