CSIR-NEIST celebrates 64th Foundation Day

JORHAT, March 18: CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology, Jorhat, the premier institute of CSIR in the Northeast celebrated its 64th Foundation Day on Monday in a befitting manner.

A special function was held at the Dr J N Baruah Auditorium where Bhupendra Nath Goswami, SERB distinguished fellow of the Cotton University and former director of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune delivered the foundation day lecture as chief guest while D Ramaiah, former director of CSIR-NEIST attended was the guest of honour for the occasion.

In the foundation day lecture on “Climate Change and Crisis of Sustainable Development” Goswami held the audience spellbound with his critical analysis on the various aspects of climate change and its implications on sustainable development. He explained how the major drivers of climate change are human population growth and industrial developments backed by global average temperature change.

He discussed the findings of scientists such as Michael E Mann, S Arrhenius, Syukuro Manabe and June G Charney on global mean temperature, which provided a comprehensive understanding on the major climate change drivers such as earth heat balance, ocean temperature, atmospheric CO2 level and other anthropogenic greenhouse gases. He informed that the warnings of climate change range from as early as the 20th century and India is the third largest emitter of Co2 in the world. He said that the country is still in a position to control the growth of Co2 emission and emphasised the need to sensitise on green innovations and mobilise public awareness on our development model so that every development policy is moderated and sustainable.

Addressing the audience, Ramaiah encouraged the young generation to focus on future impact of our activities while initiating or conceptualising any project. He mentioned that the institute has contributed immensely not only on technology development for industry but also for societal uplift He encouraged the present employees to continue its efforts to produce high quality scientific work with high social relevance.

Virendra M Tiwari, director of CSIR-NEIST welcomed the gathering and expressed gratitude to the founding fathers of the institute and the past and present employees for their contribution in building the institute to its present state.

As a part of the celebration, certificates of appreciation were awarded to the employees and project staff for their exemplary performance during the year 2023-24 under different categories. Further, ‘CSIR-NEIST Annual Report 2022-23’ was released by the chief guest during the event. Another highlight of the programme was the inauguration of ‘CSIR-NEIST Leave Management System (LMS)’ and ‘Online Guesthouse Booking System’ by the guest of honour.