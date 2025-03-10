Nagaland forms panels to address climate change issues and strengthen local governance

KOHIMA, March 9: The Nagaland Assembly has established two new committees aimed at tackling the challenge of climate change and reinforcing the effectiveness of rural and urban local bodies in the state.

“The continuous efforts of our Assembly members to bring governance closer to the people made the formation of these two committees with a global perspective not only necessary but urgent,” Speaker Sharingain Longkumer said.

The panel on climate change will play a crucial role in driving parliamentary efforts to combat the climate crisis, particularly in reviewing proposed climate legislation and assessing government performance on climate commitments, officials said.

The committee would also push for improvements in air and water quality, particularly in major rivers, and support initiatives like green budgeting, electric vehicle adoption, and sustainable agriculture.

The Committee on Urban Local Bodies & Nagaland Village Councils would focus on enhancing local governance and decentralisation, officials said.

It would address issues such as waste management, water supply, housing for the underprivileged, traffic concerns, and pollution in urban and rural areas. It would also provide recommendations to the government to tackle emergent matters concerning local bodies.

Longkumer expressed hope that the members of these committees, formed on Saturday, would work diligently to address the region’s most critical issues.

The Speaker also introduced 14 additional financial and non-financial committees of the Assembly, alongside the panel of chairpersons for 2025-2026. (PTI)