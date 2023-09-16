Select committee formed to examine Nagaland Municipal Bill, 2023

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 15: The Nagaland Assembly has established a seven-member

Select Committee to review the Nagaland Municipal Bill, 2023. Deputy chief

minister TR Zeliang will lead this committee.

The decision to refer the bill to the Select Committee was made after

deliberations regarding the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) election, which has not

taken place in the state for nearly two decades.

Speaker Sharingain Longkumer announced the formation of the Select Committee

before concluding the session. The Assembly Secretariat will provide detailed

instructions on the committee’s operations, but typically, such panels tasked with

reviewing government bills are expected to submit their reports within three

months, according to Longkumer.

The Nagaland Municipal Bill was presented in the House on September 12 by

chief minister Neiphiu Rio. It follows discussions by members on issues of urgent

public interest related to Urban Local Bodies Elections.

During the March session, the Assembly repealed the Nagaland Municipal Act

2001 and decided to draft a new law that incorporates the views of tribal bodies

and civil societies, particularly regarding the 33 percent reservation for women

and taxation on land and properties.

Efforts to hold ULB elections have been met with strong opposition from tribal

bodies and civil society organizations in the past. Previous attempts in 2017 led to

violence, including fatalities and damage to government properties, ultimately

resulting in the fall of the Zeliang ministry. In March of the current year, the

Neiphiu Rio-led government announced plans for elections with 33 percent

women’s reservation, as directed by the Supreme Court. However, due to

continued resistance, the government canceled the elections and repealed the

2001 Act.

Members of the Nagaland Assembly have expressed the view that the Bill should

be reviewed by a Select Committee to ensure consensus among all stakeholders

before it becomes law.

Other members of the Select Committee include ministers K G Kenye, P Paiwang

Konyak, N Jacob Zhimomi, Metsubo Jamir, and Advisors Zhaleo Rio & Mhathung

Yanthan. The committee will be assisted by the secretary-in-charge of NLA,

Khruohituonuo Rio, who will serve as the member secretary.