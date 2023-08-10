Nagaland has lowest recorded crime: Rio

KOHIMA, Aug 9 (PTI): Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio

Wednesday claimed that the state has the lowest number of

recorded crimes, particularly against women.

He said the Nagas are known for their integrity, upright nature,

truthfulness and hard work. The customary law of the state is

effective as there exists a strong traditional community system.

As a result people from various levels like the village, tribe and

clan can check crime and take upon themselves issues and

resolve them.

The integrity and upright character of the Naga people and the

effective implementation of the customary laws are the

reasons why police stations in the state have very few recorded

cases, the chief minister said after inaugurating 16 CCTV

cameras in seven police stations of Kohima district at a

programme at the North Kohima police station here, which is

the oldest in the state. A CCTV has been installed at the women

police station in Kohima and more will be installed in 73 police

stations across 15 districts the state, he said.

Our Nagaland Correspondent adds: In his address, Rio said the

government of India funded Rs 3.83 crore for installation of

CCTVs at all 83 police stations in the state and that it has been

done effectively. He thanked the Centre for this.

He said the CCTVs in other districts would be inaugurated

during the forthcoming Independence Day.

The CM hoped that the installation of CCTVs will definitely

minimise the atrocities in police custody and make everything

transparent in the police stations. This will also bring trust

among the people towards the police, he added.

Rio said it was the Supreme Court’s order that all the police

stations should be equipped with CCTVs. He hoped the state

DGP and his officers will do well in its utilisation.

He also added that Nagaland has one of the lowest crime

records, particularly crime against women, as the Naga society

is a strong community with integrity and honesty and that any

crime is dealt with by customary law, which is very efficient.

He reminded that the administration and police are the premier

services in the government machinery as they manage all the

law and order and affairs of the state.

On the fight against drugs, Rio said Nagaland being in the

Golden Triangle, drug traffickers are crossing the state. He

asserted that the government is resolute to end the menace.

“The state cabinet will meet and officially declare the war on

drugs in a few days,” he said and sought cooperation from all

agencies to work together to eradicate drugs from our society.

Deputy chief minister Y Patton, who is also in charge of the

home department, said: “It is a time to celebrate the milestone

in our commitment for security.”

Asking the police department to prioritise the safety and rights

of every citizen, Patton said the installation of CCTVs will deal

with the misuse of power and drastically minimise custodial

cases in police stations.

He also called for ethical practices among the police personnel

so that there is a sense of security among the public as public

trust in police is crucial.

DGP Rupin Sharma, in his welcome address, said the war on

drugs has gone down very well to date. He said the police

department is reaching out to the people and that there is an

increasing rate of filing cases which should be taken as a trust in

the police.