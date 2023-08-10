Nagaland has lowest recorded crime: Rio

KOHIMA, Aug 9 (PTI): Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio
Wednesday claimed that the state has the lowest number of
recorded crimes, particularly against women.
He said the Nagas are known for their integrity, upright nature,
truthfulness and hard work. The customary law of the state is
effective as there exists a strong traditional community system.
As a result people from various levels like the village, tribe and
clan can check crime and take upon themselves issues and
resolve them.
The integrity and upright character of the Naga people and the
effective implementation of the customary laws are the
reasons why police stations in the state have very few recorded
cases, the chief minister said after inaugurating 16 CCTV
cameras in seven police stations of Kohima district at a
programme at the North Kohima police station here, which is
the oldest in the state. A CCTV has been installed at the women
police station in Kohima and more will be installed in 73 police
stations across 15 districts the state, he said.
Our Nagaland Correspondent adds: In his address, Rio said the
government of India funded Rs 3.83 crore for installation of
CCTVs at all 83 police stations in the state and that it has been
done effectively. He thanked the Centre for this.
He said the CCTVs in other districts would be inaugurated
during the forthcoming Independence Day.
The CM hoped that the installation of CCTVs will definitely
minimise the atrocities in police custody and make everything
transparent in the police stations. This will also bring trust
among the people towards the police, he added.
Rio said it was the Supreme Court’s order that all the police
stations should be equipped with CCTVs. He hoped the state
DGP and his officers will do well in its utilisation.
He also added that Nagaland has one of the lowest crime
records, particularly crime against women, as the Naga society
is a strong community with integrity and honesty and that any
crime is dealt with by customary law, which is very efficient.
He reminded that the administration and police are the premier
services in the government machinery as they manage all the
law and order and affairs of the state.
On the fight against drugs, Rio said Nagaland being in the
Golden Triangle, drug traffickers are crossing the state. He
asserted that the government is resolute to end the menace.
“The state cabinet will meet and officially declare the war on
drugs in a few days,” he said and sought cooperation from all
agencies to work together to eradicate drugs from our society.
Deputy chief minister Y Patton, who is also in charge of the
home department, said: “It is a time to celebrate the milestone
in our commitment for security.”
Asking the police department to prioritise the safety and rights
of every citizen, Patton said the installation of CCTVs will deal
with the misuse of power and drastically minimise custodial
cases in police stations.
He also called for ethical practices among the police personnel
so that there is a sense of security among the public as public
trust in police is crucial.
DGP Rupin Sharma, in his welcome address, said the war on
drugs has gone down very well to date. He said the police
department is reaching out to the people and that there is an
increasing rate of filing cases which should be taken as a trust in
the police.