Nagaland Governor calls on ENPO to participate in civic body polls

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 7: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Friday made a fervent appeal to the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) and the citizens of eastern Nagaland to actively participate in the upcoming urban local body (ULB) elections, which are scheduled to be held on June 26.

While acknowledging the concerns raised by the ENPO with utmost respect, the Governor in an appeal said it is imperative to address the essence of democratic participation.

“It is with this optimistic background that I humbly request the ENPO and the people of eastern Nagaland to exercise their constitutional right and participate in the forthcoming ULB elections, thereby strengthening the democratic fabric of our state,” he said.

Ganesan said voting in any election is not merely a right, but a significant opportunity that ensures the representation of the people’s voice in governance and the sustenance of democratic principles.

“Constructive dialogue and continued participation in the democratic process should be encouraged by all the concerned stakeholders,” he stressed.

Ganesan reassured the ENPO and the people of eastern Nagaland that the concerns related to the creation of Frontier Nagaland Territory are being diligently addressed by the central government.

“Let us come together to uphold the democratic values that we cherish and work relentlessly towards a united and prosperous Nagaland,” he added.

Meanwhile, according to a report, the ENPO responded to the show cause notice by the State Election Commission as to why action should not be initiated against it as per sub-section (1) of Section 171 C of the Indian Penal Code for repeated public declaration of the organisation’s stand of collective abstention from participation in the ULB elections.

The ENPO said its stance on abstention from participation in the forthcoming ULB elections is an exercise of the people’s democratic right to free speech and assembly, as guaranteed by the Constitution under Article 19.

“…it is in no way intended to infringe upon or interfere with the individual rights of the electorate, nor to contravene any legal or constitutional provisions governing the conduct of elections,” ENPO president R Tsapikiu Sangtam said.

Notably, the ENPO, the apex body of eastern Nagaland tribal organisations, also boycotted the recently held Lok Sabha elections to press for its demand to create Frontier Nagaland Territory, comprising of six districts of eastern Nagaland.

