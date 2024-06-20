24.7 C
79 candidates withdraw nomination from ULB election in Nagaland

669 candidates, including 238 females filed nominations for the ULB polls to be held in 3 municipal and 36 town councils in state

Representational Image
KOHIMA, June 19: Altogether 79 candidates have withdrawn their nomination from the Urban Local Body (ULB) election in Nagaland, an official of the State Election Commission (SEC) said.

Tuesday was the last date for withdrawal of nomination.

A total of 669 candidates, including 238 females had filed their nomination papers for the 3 municipal and 36 town councils spread throughout the state, including the Eastern Nagaland areas.

The SEC said the withdrawal of nominations includes 17 from Shamtor Town Council, 13 from Longleng TC, nine from Tizit TC, eight each from Chiephobozou TC, Pungro TC & Naginimora TC, four from Aboi TC, three from Dimapur Municipal Council and one each from Kohima MC, Mokokchung MC, Wokha, Zunheboto, Chozuba, Aghunato, Atoizu, Peren and Niuland Town Councils.

ULB elections in Nagaland are scheduled to be held on June 26. It is after 20 years that the elections to ULBs are going to take place in Nagaland as the last ULB elections were held in 2004.

It is for the first time that Nagaland will have 33 per cent women reservation in ULBs, which was the main objection of the tribal bodies in disallowing the conduct of the polls for 20 years.

Meanwhile, a total of 61 nominations were also filed in the 14 town councils under Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organization (ENPO) areas defying its call for abstention from the ULB elections. Two nomination papers were rejected during scrutiny while 59 candidates withdrew the nominations by Tuesday.

With this, the ENPO area has no candidates for the ULB elections.

The tribal bodies which are the affiliates of ENPO had issued summons and public statements demanding the aspirants to withdraw their candidature on or before the last date.

ENPO, the apex body of seven Naga tribes spread over six districts of the state, reiterated its demand for Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) on May 16 and announced its decision to abstain from participating in the local body polls scheduled.

It has been demanding a separate state since 2010, claiming that six districts in the eastern part of Nagaland have been neglected for years.

Polling will be held on June 26 while counting of votes will take place on June 29. (PTI)

