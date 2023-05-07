32 C
Guwahati
Sunday, May 7, 2023
Nagaland govt working to evacuate people stranded in Imphal

Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, May 6: The Nagaland government on Saturday said it is actively working to facilitate the safe and smooth transportation of the people of Nagaland stranded in Imphal at the earliest.

The state home department, in a release, said the state government is constantly in touch with the Manipur government for evacuation of the stranded people.

It said the transport arrangements are en route and awaiting clearance and security cover from the Manipur government and other central security agencies.

The government urged the people concerned to contact the state police control room at 0370 2242511 (landline), 0370 2242512 (fax), 08794833041 (mobile/ WhatsApp, spcrkohima@gmail.com and 0370- 2381122/2291123 (Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority) for any assistance.

The government requested everyone to be patient and maintain calm.

Meanwhile, an Assam Rifles column, under Brig Ved Beniwal, will pick up the Naga students studying in Imphal on May 7 for their journey back to Kohima. The pick-up points will be RIMS, Central Agricultural University and Koirengei, an Assam Rifles release said on Saturday.

The students have been asked to tie up with each other and reach the pick-up points as per the time given by the officers accompanying Brig Beniwal. The officers accompanying Brig Beniwal are Maj Hashir Ahmad (7408200275 and 8162958214) and assistant commandant Tamang (9862659130 and 8250599861).

The Assam Rifles also requested the guardians of the students to be in touch with Lt Col Abhijit Pawar (9839122908) for any other information.

Eight persons injured in the violence in Manipur have been admitted at Oking Hospital Kohima. While three of them are said to be in the ICU, the others have been kept in the ward. All of them are said to be stable.

Nagaland deputy chief minister Y Patton visited the injured persons in the hospital on Saturday and provided them with financial help.

The Hills Times
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
