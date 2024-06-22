International Yoga Day observed at USTM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 21: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) celebrated the 10th ‘International Yoga Day’ on Friday with a day-long programme at its campus in Ri Bhoi dist6rict in Meghalaya.

Hundreds of students, faculty members, doctors, nurses, officials and staff took part in the event aimed at promoting good health with a sound mind. The event was organised by various departments of USTM in collaboration with the IA Ayurvedic Medical College (IAAMC) and the upcoming PA Sangma International Medical College (PIMC) at the USTM campus.

The theme for ‘International Yoga Day 2024’ was ‘Yoga for Self and Society’ highlighting the vital role of yoga in enhancing the well-being of self and society as a whole.

Professor GD Sharma, vice-chancellor of USTM inaugurated the celebration the programme in the morning by lighting a ceremonial lamp. He was joined by RK Sarma, advisor at USTM, Anil Kumar Sarma, advisor of IAAMC, RK Sharma, principal of IAAMC, Biraj Kumar Das, principal of PIMC, Pooja Chaudhari, head of the department of physiotherapy and others.

The participants performed various asanas as guided by the yoga instructor during the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, GD Sharma said, “Yoga is a way of life that aims towards a healthy mind in a healthy body. The art of practicing yoga helps in controlling an individual’s mind, body and soul.”

On the other hand, the doctors and staff of PIMC have celebrated the occasion at the medical college campus on Friday. Here the ceremonial lamp was lit by Mahbubul Hoque, chancellor USTM, Padma Shri Sarbeswar Sahariah, pro vice-chancellor of USTM, Biraj Kumar Das, principal of PIMC and others. The doctors performed yoga asanas on the occasion.

Addressing the doctors, Mahbubul Hoque said, “Yoga is a journey of self- discovery, a path to inner peace and a means to cultivate a balanced life. Through the practice of yoga, we connect our body, mind and spirit, thereby fostering a holistic sense of well- being”.

Sahariah also addressed the gathering and said that yoga taught people resilience in the face of challenges, patience in moments of stress and the importance of mindfulness in our fast-paced world.

Simultaneously, faculty members from different colleges and universities, who are at USTM attending the ongoing weeklong Faculty Development Programme organised by PQH School of Education, also observed the ‘International Yoga Day’. The resource person S. M. Khan, professor of psychology at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) shared valuable insights into the psychological benefits of yoga.

The main goal of the ‘International Yoga Day’ is to spread the word about yoga in a holistic way to improve mental and physical health. This observance has a significant impact on highlighting the significance of mental and physical health in the modern world. In addition, the day encourages regular meditation practice to cultivate mental clarity and self-awareness, which are necessary for success in a stress-free environment. The overall goal of the day is to make people more aware of the many benefits of yoga.