Nagaland health minister embarks on inspection of dist hospitals

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Nov 19: Beginning with Dimapur district hospital on Tuesday, Nagaland health and family welfare minister P Paiwang Konyak, along with department officials, embarked on a three-phase inspection exercise of district hospitals across the state to assess that the infrastructure development and other amenities in these hospital are in place.

Addressing the media after inspecting the facilities in Dimaur district hospital, Konyak said the inspection is being undertaken by the state health and welfare department as per the directive of the Union health ministry.

In the first phase, he said, the district hospitals in Dimapur, Mokokchung, Longleng, Tuensang and Mon are included in the first phase and that other district hospitals would be covered in the second and third phase.

Konyak also assured that the incomplete infrastructure facilities would be completed and required new infrastructure activities would be taken up and equipment provided in all the district hospitals so as to ensure patients could avail the best treatment in the district hospitals.

He asked all the district hospital authorities to use the funds provided to them judiciously.

Further, super specialists doctors from Delhi will be brought in and additional doctors will be appointed in the district hospitals, he said.

Konyak said it was also decided to provide canteen facility for the patients and their attendees in the district hospitals.

During the exercise, it will be assessed whether the food safety measures are being taken up in the districts, he said adding it will also be ensured that the pharmacies are not selling banned drugs and expired medicines.