21.3 C
Guwahati
Sunday, March 30, 2025
type here...

Nagaland holds intellectual property campaign

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, March 29: The two-day National Intellectual Property (IP) Yatra Nagaland 2025 commenced at the Capital Convention Centre, Kohima, on Friday, seeking to promote awareness and sensitisation on intellectual property rights among the people of Nagaland.

- Advertisement -

It also aims to empower individuals and businesses to secure their innovations and contribute to the economic growth of the state.

Related Posts:

Organised by the Investment Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN), in collaboration with the Union ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises (MoMSME) and the Patent Information Centre under the Nagaland Science and Technology Council, the event further aimed to raise awareness about intellectual property protection among various sectors.

Addressing the inaugural programme of the campaign, Nagaland adviser to agriculture department Mathung Yanthan highlighted the importance of collaboration between farmers, agricultural experts, and policymakers to address challenges such as climate change, pest infestations, and market fluctuations.

He called for increased awareness and adoption of innovative farming technologies that can enhance productivity while maintaining ecological balance.

- Advertisement -

Delivering the welcome address, joint secretary, IDAN, Reny Wilfred emphasised that the IP Yatra shines a spotlight on the creativity, indigenous knowledge, and entrepreneurial spirit of the people of Nagaland.

He said this programme is a moment to recognise, protect, and showcase the intellectual wealth that resides within the communities, artisans, and farmers.

The initiative, launched by MoMSME, seeks to enhance awareness about intellectual property rights, create synergies between government and private institutions, and encourage increased IP filings within India and internationally.

The event was attended by college students, entrepreneurs and agricultural experts.

10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal: Inter school speech competition

The Hills Times -
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year 10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling 10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April