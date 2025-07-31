Nagaland holds mega identification and assessment camp for CwSN

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 30: The Nagaland government organised a mega identification and assessment camp for children with special needs (CwSN) to mark the 5th anniversary of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The Nagaland Education Mission Society, Samagra Shiksha, organised the camp, in collaboration with Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) under the National Health Mission, Nagaland health and family welfare department, in Kohima, marking a significant step in promoting inclusive education and ensuring that no child is left behind.

The camp was organised at Naga Hospital Authority Kohima where a team comprising 11 doctors and nine members of RBSK, under the health & family welfare department, carried out the medical assessments.

The children were screened for various disabilities, including visual impairment, locomotor disabilities, hearing impairment, dental and ENT issues, and intellectual and developmental disabilities.

As part of the services provided at the camp, on-the-spot fitting of hearing aids was conducted for children with identified hearing loss, ensuring immediate support and improvement in quality of life. Additionally, disability certificates were issued by the Medical Board to eligible children, enabling them to access various government schemes, aids, and educational support.

The programme witnessed the participation of 82 children with special needs from the five Educational Block Research Centre blocks under Kohima district.

The initiative aimed to identify, assess, and facilitate support services for children with a range of disabilities to ensure appropriate educational interventions and access to entitlements.

Adviser, school education & SCERT, Kekhrielhoulie Yhome, who graced the event as the special guest, emphasised the government’s commitment to equitable and quality education for all children, including those with special needs, in line with the vision of NEP 2020.

Additional secretary, school education & SCERT, Vikhweno Chale, in his keynote address, highlighted the importance of early identification and intervention in enhancing educational outcomes for CwSN.